Recent Match Report – Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I 2022/23

Bangladesh 158 for two (Litton 73, Shanto 47*, Jordan 1-21) beat England 142 for six (Malan 53, Buttler 40, Taskin 2-26) by means of 16 runs

Bangladesh passed England handiest their second 3-0 loss in a T20I bilateral series with the 16-run win within the 3rd sport in Dhaka. The hosts, regardless of it being a lifeless rubber, fought again beautifully by means of engineering a batting cave in after the guests had been 100 for 1 after 13 overs, chasing 159 to win.

The crux of England’s batting cave in noticed them lose 5 wickets for 28 runs in 5 overs, which driven their required run price from 8 to twelve in step with over. Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler had put them within the driving force’s seat with their fast 2nd wicket partnership, however as soon as Mustafizur Rahman broke their stand, England slid temporarily.

Earlier, Litton Das struck his 9th T20I fifty to lend a hand Bangladesh to a middling 158 for two general in 20 overs. Litton and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 84 runs for the second one wicket, however they could not slightly press on within the remaining 5 overs, scoring handiest 27 runs for the lack of Litton. England’s bowlers fought again neatly, which was once well helped when their batters gave them a powerful begin to the chase.

Malan bookends excursion with runs England misplaced Phil Salt within the first over when Tanvir Islam, who was the fourth Bangladesh spinner to open the bowling in T20Is on debut. Salt's combat towards left-arm spin endured in this excursion, having were given out to the kind of bowling 5 instances throughout six innings in two codecs.

Malan on the other hand bookended the excursion with vital knocks. He made the unbeaten 114 within the first ODI on March 1, the innings that took England to a difficult-fought victory. Malan made 53 on this sport, hitting six fours and two sixes in his 47-ball keep. He struck his sixes hoicking over lengthy-on and sweeping over superb leg, including fours from a couple of sweetly-timed flicks and cuts, in addition to the duvet power.

Buttler aided him with sooner scoring. He struck balls directly, hitting a six and two fours down the bottom, with the exception of two fours via midwicket. England had been cruising until the thirteenth over with the second one-wicket pair in combination, and a straightforward chase seemed within the offing.

Wickets carry again the hosts But all of it modified when Mustafizur had Malan stuck at the back of, to pick out up his one centesimal wicket in T20Is. He is the second one Bangladesh to achieve this landmark, after Shakib Al Hasan. When Buttler was once run out subsequent ball, the house aspect sensed a comeback. Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck the stumps from level, after which ran off against lengthy-off to have a good time.

Taskin Ahmed then struck two times in his remaining over, the seventeenth of the innings, when he got rid of each Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett, England’s remaining recognised batting pair. Moeen holed out to the deep midwicket boundary the place Mehidy took a easy catch. Taskin then despatched Duckett’s off-stump for a experience, as England misplaced 5 for 28 runs in 31 balls.

Litton Das introduced up a handy guide a rough part-century•BCB

Litton raises the pace

Finally Litton were given his a lot-awaited giant rating in white-ball cricket. His remaining important knock in T20Is was once the glowing 60 towards India within the T20 World Cup. He did not do a lot within the ODIs towards India and England, in particular disappointing after his stellar 2022. But over the past 5 years, a large rating from Litton has at all times seemed across the nook. And so it took place in Dhaka within the remaining sport.

Litton stamped his authority within the 55-run opening stand with Rony Talukdar. His older spouse, Rony, flashed away to get 24 off 22 balls, together with a stunning dropped catch by means of Rehan Ahmed at quick 3rd guy. Litton were given into the glide after the midway degree, first hitting Chris Jordan for 2 fours, pulled and lofted over mid-off.

Ben Duckett dropped him on 51 at deep midwicket, and then he were given two barriers off Jofra Archer, one a best edge and every other a pulled six. The crème de l. a. crème was once his within-out loft towards Adil Rashid within the fifteenth over. Bangladesh had been motoring alongside at this degree, and gave the impression of getting a 175-plus general at this degree.

England rein again the scoring

Litton and Shanto added 84 runs for the second one wicket, however across the time of Litton’s dismissal, England had introduced again the scoring price for roughly two-and-a-part overs. Shakib was once suffering to time the ball, and abruptly together with Shanto, the pair began to search for extra share photographs fairly than the use of the total face of the bat.

Credit to the England speedy bowlers who scrambled via their diversifications rather well. Jordan, Archer and Sam Curran introduced again the guests by means of conceding simply 27 runs within the remaining 5 overs.

Shanto, who seemed in ominous shape sooner than Litton’s dismissal with a few sixes, struck the one boundary all over this segment, however could not to find additional barriers in the remainder overs. Shakib too could not press on regardless of the nice base. Perhaps the pitch slowed up however the England speedy bowlers truly introduced their A-sport within the loss of life overs. But their batters could not get the task carried out.