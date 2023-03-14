Safety Harbor Spa suffers damage after fire in men’s sauna

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor Spa and Resort suffered intensive damage to the men’s sauna house after a fire.

According to fire rescue officers, crews have been dispatched round 11 p.m. on Monday night time. There, they discovered an lively fire in the men’s sauna house which was once being stored in test through a sprinkler.

Crews have been in a position to get the fire out however smoke traveled right through the construction, so crews made a air flow hollow above the sauna during the roof.

The hotel was once evacuated however occupants have been later allowed to go back, fire officers mentioned. There have been no accidents and the fire was once rule accidental.