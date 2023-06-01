Ready for national spotlight, Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson sets sights on SEC title for long-shot Razorbacks





On December 2, 2022, the top trainer of the Arkansas Razorbacks soccer staff, Sam Pittman, breathed an enormous sigh of reduction as superstar quarterback KJ Jefferson introduced he would proceed enjoying for the staff, reasonably than pursuing different choices akin to getting into the NFL or switch portal. Jefferson were a standout participant since his first occupation get started in 2020, and Pittman knew he had a program-defining participant on his palms when Jefferson shined in his first get started towards rival Missouri on December 5, 2020. Despite a loss, Jefferson’s efficiency left a long-lasting impact on Pittman who knew that Jefferson used to be the way forward for his staff.

Fast ahead two years to these days, Jefferson is coming off a typical season the place he scored 29 occasions and totaled over 2,800 yards of offense, main his staff to a Liberty Bowl berth. The 6-foot-3, 246-pounder possesses a ability set in comparison to that of 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, and he has made the Arkansas offense extremely tough to shield. Jefferson’s dynamic nature places him on Heisman Trophy odds forums, and he’s a key explanation why the Razorbacks completed 2nd within the SEC in dashing at 236.54 yards in keeping with sport within the earlier 12 months.

Pittman’s resolution to change from former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ wide-open offense to Dan Enos’ conventional passing taste has aided in Jefferson’s preparation for the professionals, and Jefferson’s courting with Enos started on the appropriate foot all over the primary 15 practices of the spring. Pittman himself used to be the one one who may just forestall Jefferson all over that point! Jefferson’s management and resolution to focal point on successful the West (and in Atlanta) have already left an impact that has resonated all through the Razorbacks program.

Though Jefferson would possibly downplay his probabilities of being within the operating for the Heisman Trophy, as a program, Arkansas has benefited from the notoriety he has attracted so far. Jefferson’s earned recognize inside the staff may just result in each a run for the Heisman and a possibility for SEC West competition for Pittman and the Razorbacks. If Jefferson’s ultimate season in Fayetteville is the rest like his earlier two, it’s primed to be his best possible but.

Caesars Sportsbook recently has Jefferson indexed at +4000 to win the Heisman Trophy, even with Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and forward of notable gamers akin to Ohio State operating again TreVeyon Henderson and Clemson operating again Will Shipley. Nevertheless, Jefferson stays targeted on bettering his sport and serving to his staff, pointing out that he does no longer pay an excessive amount of consideration to success standings. Pittman echoes Jefferson, pointing out that the national highlight on the Razorbacks led to by means of Jefferson’s good fortune will have to bolster recruiting and assists in striking this system within the public sphere as a breeding flooring for nice soccer gamers.

All in all, Jefferson’s skill and management may just put him and his staff in an unbelievable place on the finish of the season.



