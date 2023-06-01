Florida Cop and Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beat Up Cheater

A Miami-Dade police officer and a pregnant girl have been arrested and charged with battery after a bodily altercation with a person they have been each allegedly relationship. According to an arrest document cited by way of the New York Post, Miami-Dade Police Officer Anna Elicia Perez, 34, and Mila Zuloaga, 35, have been apprehended simply after middle of the night on May 26, following an alleged combat at Miller’s Ale House in Palmetto Bay.

As in line with the document, the 2 girls have been confronting a person, whose identify hasn’t been disclosed, over his alleged infidelity when the dialog became violent. The Police mentioned that “the officer and pregnant woman intentionally struck the victim on the face and upper body with their hands multiple times.” CBS News reported that the person used to be left with bruises and a pink lip.

According to the arrest document, Zuloaga, who’s seven months pregnant, lives with the person, whilst Perez were relationship him. It is not transparent if the ladies had deliberate to confront him in combination. Perez, an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department, has been placed on paid go away whilst an investigation is underway.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez mentioned in a observation to Oxygen.com, “I am disappointed by this officer’s actions. We are held to a higher standard of conduct on and off duty. Although this officer was off duty, her behavior was unacceptable, and it goes against the core values of our department. We will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office and ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.”

Zuloaga used to be taken to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victim’s Bureau and issued bond on May 28. A pre-trial keep away order used to be additionally issued, as is commonplace in home violence instances. Zuloaga has been appointed a public defender, and her arraignment has been scheduled for June 14, in keeping with courtroom information. Perez has additionally been launched on $1,500 bond, regardless that courtroom information display that the alleged sufferer filed a sworn statement of non-prosecution, indicating that the person want to drop the price, in keeping with courtroom information. Oxygen.com reached out to Perez’s legal professional for remark however did not get any reaction.

