RCB allrounder Will Jacks ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury

Will Jacks has been ruled out of the 2023 IPL due to injury, ESPNcricinfo understands.

Jacks was once signed by way of Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.2 crore (£320,000) at December's public sale, and would have equipped duvet for Glenn Maxwell of their heart order.

But he sustained a muscle injury whilst fielding in England’s fresh victory of their 2nd ODI in opposition to Bangladesh in Mirpur, and after scans previous this week and session with a consultant, he has been pressured to pull out of the IPL.

The injury is an important blow for Jacks, who had was hoping to use the event as a chance to familiarise with Indian stipulations and push his case for variety in England's squad for the 50-over World Cup later this yr.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Royal Challengers Bangalore had been in discussions with Michael Bracewell, the New Zealand allrounder, as a possible alternative for Jacks.

Bracewell hasn't ever prior to now performed within the IPL and was once unsold at December's public sale, having entered with a base worth of INR 1 crore.

Royal Challengers play their first recreation of the season in opposition to Mumbai Indians on April 2. It might be their first fixture at their house flooring, Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, since May 2019.

Reece Topley, Jacks’ Surrey and England team-mate, was once additionally signed by way of RCB within the public sale, and is anticipated to be are compatible in time for the beginning of the season, having spent the white-ball excursion to Bangladesh at the bench with a minor niggle.