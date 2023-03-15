Pinellas County deputy terminated after police make DUI arrest

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office used to be arrested for allegedly riding below the affect early Wednesday morning.

Clearwater Police officials carried out a visitors prevent on a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck at Belcher Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater round 2:17 a.m.

The prevent used to be initiated after officials spotted the motive force, 45-year-old Rickey Rogers, failed to forestall at a pink gentle. Rogers labored as a deputy within the Patrol Operations Bureau with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). He joined PCSO in 2004.

Officers said that Rogers confirmed indicators of impairment, together with slurred speech and watery and shiny eyes, in addition to smelling like alcohol.

They stated that Rogers then agreed to sobriety exams however carried out poorly and that he refused to publish a breath pattern.

As a end result, Rogers used to be arrested and charged with one depend of riding below the affect sooner than being taken to Pinellas County Jail.

PCSO said that he used to be instantly terminated from his place after the arrest, which follows their coverage.