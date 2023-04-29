Rays will open upper deck at Tropicana Field for first regular season series since 2018

The Tampa Bay Rays are having a beautiful season in 2023 and consequently, the call for for tickets has greater considerably. For their upcoming house series in opposition to the New York Yankees from May 5 to May 7, the Rays are opening up parts of the upper deck at Tropicana Field, which they have not executed since 2018. According to a workforce announcement, “thousands of additional seats” at the moment are to be had for acquire within the 300 stage at a beginning worth of $39 as pleasure across the Rays continues to develop. Bill Walsh, the Rays’ leader industry officer, expressed his enthusiasm in welcoming extra enthusiasts to the Trop.

“It’s been a thrilling and historic start to our 25th anniversary season, and fan interest and excitement continues to grow throughout the Tampa Bay region,” mentioned Walsh. “There’s especially high interest in this home series vs. the Yankees, and we’re looking forward to Rays fans packing Tropicana Field all weekend long.”

The Rays have set a brand new MLB file by way of successful 14 consecutive house video games at the beginning of the season, and they’re these days main the AL East with a 20-5 total file. At their 16 house video games, they’ve had a median attendance of 16,862 enthusiasts, with the capability capped at 25,025 when the upper stage isn’t to be had. The upcoming series in opposition to the Yankees, who’re these days 14-11, is predicted to be a big matchup for all sides, and it sounds as if that Tropicana Field will be full of enthusiasts keen to peer the divisional foes pass face to face.