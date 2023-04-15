Rays lose first game after 13-0 start, fall 6-3 to Blue Jays

TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays misplaced their first game following a record-tying 13-0 get started as Colin Poche compelled in two runs with bases-loaded walks and 2nd baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run 5th inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night time.

George Springer hit a leadoff house run and Bo Bichette had 5 hits and an RBI because the Blue Jays denied Tampa Bay’s bid to determine Major League Baseball’s post-1900 checklist for consecutive wins at a season’s get started.

Toronto’s 13-0 checklist matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, trailing handiest the 20-0 get started via the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

Tampa Bay trailed on the finish of an inning simply six instances coming into Friday. Against the Blue Jays they trailed after all 9.

Despite the loss, Rays’ fanatics stay constructive in regards to the season forward.

At Ferg’s in St. Petersburg — the place dozens of Rays fanatics accrued to watch the game Friday — Bryan Biggs stated he thinks the phenomenal get started will in the end propel the Rays into the postseason.

“We’re the real deal. They already know they’re the real deal, so it’s only going to feed into October,” he said. “You know, we have an identity, and they’re going to feed off of that and just excel exponentially.”

He and different fanatics additionally suppose the Rays’ early season good fortune will translate into a larger fan following and extra crammed seats right through house video games at Tropicana Field, the place attendance has from time to time been a fight.

“I’ve already seen it,” said Kash Guha, a Rays fan from St. Pete. “We were at the game last week, and the stands were full, and I feel like as they get better and better throughout the season, you’re going to see the fans come out more and more.”