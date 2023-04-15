Racing driver Alex Areia crashes his Porsche into the STANDS at high speed during practice

Areia walked clear of the crash and nobody used to be injured from the coincidence

The driver misplaced keep an eye on of his Porsche 911 GT3 and crashed it into the stands

Alex Areia used to be concerned with a dramatic coincidence on Friday that noticed his automotive finally end up in the stands.

While working towards forward of this weekend’s Porsche Sprint Challenge in the World Endurance Championship, the driver misplaced keep an eye on of his automotive on a decent nook, which took his automotive off the street.

It then travelled thru the gravel entice and the tire wall, demolishing a fence sooner than bouncing up into the stands.

Thankfully Areia used to be in a position to stroll clear of the incident and nobody used to be harm, even though the automotive used to be written off and needed to be lifted out by means of a crane.

Had the crash took place during a aggressive race quite than practice, the consequence can have been very other.

The incident used to be captured on video by means of some enthusiasts sat in the stands, who neglected the automotive leaving the monitor however captured a mangled fence and puff of mud sooner than it gave the impression desk bound round the fourth row of the stand.

One onlooker may also be heard announcing ‘Oh my god’ at the mangled smash of a 911 GT3 Cup automotive.

Areia defined what had took place after the coincidence as he tweeted: ‘It used to be very offended.

The driver walked clear of the crash unscathed and later tweeted that he ‘become a passenger’ after shedding keep an eye on

‘I ran out of brakes at the finish of the directly, I nearly become a passenger.’

‘Luckily there used to be nobody in that space of the bench and I controlled to get out of the coincidence unhurt, because of the protection degree of that automotive.’

The crash came about at the Autodrome do Algarve, which hosted Grand Prixes in 2020 and 2021.

Lewis Hamilton gained each, at a monitor that may host as much as 100,000 and noticed 27,000 in attendance for the 2020 F1 race.