Rays look to post the second-best start in MLB history with a victory Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays would make former Oakland Raiders proprietor Al Davis proud as a result of all the staff does is “just win, baby.”

With the Rays’ 7-2 victory Tuesday evening, the staff ran their report to 11-0 on the season. That ties the 1981 Oakland Athletics for the second-longest profitable streak to open a season in baseball’s fashionable technology.

Tampa has two extra video games scheduled in a four-game collection in opposition to the Boston Red Sox. If the Rays are ready to win each video games, the staff will tie the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers for the highest start to a season in MLB history.

For Tampa Bay, it isn’t simply profitable the video games that is been spectacular; it is been the whole dominance the staff has displayed over their warring parties.

At this level in the season, the Rays have performed 99 innings. Out of the ones innings, the Rays have trailed for a general of simply 5 innings. According to MLB.com, Tampa Bay is the 3rd staff ever to do this, the different two are the 1884 New York Gothams (trailed for simply two out of 99 innings) and the 1884 St. Louis Maroons (did not path in first 99 innings).

If that wasn’t sufficient, the Rays have additionally matched the MLB report for house runs in the first 11 video games with 29 (tied with 2000 St. Louis Cardinals). MLB.com additionally reported the staff has tied the second-longest profitable streak total in franchise history.

The Rays tackle the Red Sox Wednesday with first pitch thrown at 6:40 p.m. If Tampa Bay can win the subsequent two video games, the staff will opt for the all-time report Friday in opposition to the Blue Jays in Toronto.