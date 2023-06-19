Ray Lewis III, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami star Ray Lewis, dies at 28 of suspected overdose

Ray Lewis III died Thursday at age 28. The son of former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, the more youthful Lewis performed for his father’s alma mater for 2 seasons. According to a police document got via the Associated Press, Lewis died of a suspected overdose.

“The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident,” police stated.

His brother, Rahsaan, posted an image and message on his Instagram tale first of all confirming the news, which was once additionally addressed via Lewis’ former trainer at Virginia Union, the place he ended his enjoying occupation.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here,” Rashaan Lewis wrote. “… I love you I love you I love you your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Lewis III began his school soccer occupation with the Hurricanes, spending two seasons as a cornerback. He seemed in 9 overall video games however essentially performed on particular groups. He then transferred to Coastal Carolina the next 12 months the place he recorded 19 overall tackles and returned kicks for the Chanticleers.

Lewis performed his ultimate school season at Virginia Union in 2017. He recorded 37 overall tackles with 3 tackles for loss. Former Virginia Union trainer Mark James commented on Lewis’ loss of life on his private Facebook web page: “Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man.”