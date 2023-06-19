Bob Huggins arrested on DUI charge: Hall of Fame West Virginia coach was stopped Friday in Pittsburgh





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was arrested for suspicion of using underneath the affect in Pittsburgh on Friday evening, in step with the police blotter on town of Pittsburgh’s respectable web page. The arrest account from the Pittsburgh Police Department identifies “Robert Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, West Virginia” because the wrongdoer. According to the prison grievance, Huggins recorded a blood alcohol degree of .210 and empty beer cans had been discovered inside of trash luggage in the automobile. Below is extra on the incident, in step with the police file.”Just before 8:30 p.m, Pittsburgh Police from Zone 1 observed a black SUV on Merchant Street off of Ridge Avenue in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. The driver’s side door was open and the vehicle had a flat and shredded tire. Officers directed the male driver on how best to move off the road so they could help with the flat tire. When they observed him having difficulty maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass, they activated their lights to pull him over. Upon questioning, officers had strong suspicion to believe the male was intoxicated.They asked him to exit the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests, which he failed. The male was placed in custody without incident and transported for further testing.Robert Huggins, 69 , of Morgantown, West Virginia was charged with Driving Under the Influence. He was released from custody and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.”Pittsburgh police showed to CBS Sports on Saturday that the blotter posting via public information officer Cara Cruz was an respectable account of Huggins’ arrest that came about roughly a half-mile from Acrisure Stadium, which hosted a extremely expected Taylor Swift live performance on Friday evening.The college launched a commentary in a while after the news broke on Saturday, announcing it is conscious of the incident and can take motion and subsequent steps as soon as its assessment is entire. “West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete,” the commentary learn. Huggins, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2022, was spared his task previous this spring after he made homophobic remarks on Cincinnati radio. Soon after the ones feedback, Huggins launched a commentary that integrated the next: “I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”Some known as for Huggins to be fired. Instead, he was suspended for the primary 3 video games of subsequent season and his contract was diminished to a year-by-year settlement. At the time, WVU president E. Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker mentioned in a joint commentary, “We have made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination.”According to Stadium, Baker met with Mountaineers avid gamers on Saturday the place the AD mentioned no resolution has been made but on Huggins’ long run. Huggins infamously resigned from his task at Cincinnati in 2005 amid myriad problems with this system, one of them being his June 2004 DUI price whilst training at UC. After his ouster in 2005, Huggins left training for a yr sooner than being employed at Kansas State in 2006. A yr later, Huggins, the winningest lively coach in Division I males’s basketball, was introduced on at WVU (his alma mater), the place he is coached since 2007. 