Ravi Dubey welcomes Vivian Dsena in Udaariyaan; shares promo : Bollywood News

Udaariyaanwhich has been experiencing relatively a bit of of plot twists turnsrecently witnessed an enormous flip in the tale when Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) proceed to stick separated. Ekam has now married Harleen (Isha Malviya) in a stunning flip of occasions because the households are seeking to cope up with this new twistNehmat is in dire want of a fortify device. We ponder whether the access of Vivian Dsena will give you the liked daughter of Virk circle of relatives some convenience.

- Advertisement -

Ravi Dubey welcomes Vivian Dsena in Udaariyaan; shares promo

Coming to the brand new accessVivian Dsenawho used to be ultimate noticed in Sirf Tum ultimate yearwill go back to the small display with Udaariyaan. A supply just about the manufacturing space published that the crew used to be in seek of a well-liked actor. The supply added“Sargun MehtaRavie DubeyVivian Dsena have a long-standing relationship. When the new storyline required a popular actor to join the castthey decided to approach Vivian. They have planned a grentry for him.”

Taking to social mediaRavie Dubey showed the news introduced the access of the Madhubala actor together with a brief promo. “Was on a sabbatical From social media but had to Come back to welcome my brother #viviandsena to our show #udaariyaan Presenting Vivian Dsena as Sartaj FULLPOWER,” he posted. Talking about his rolethe supply has published that Dsena can be doing a vital cameo for roughly 3 monthsthe choice to increase his function depends upon the target audience’s reaction.

- Advertisement -

Vivian Dsena’s access has been scheduled this weekon April 26. Udaariyaan airs on Colors from Monday to Saturday at 7pm. The display additionally options Sonakshi Batra in a pivotal function as Naaz Sandhu BajwaNehmat’s adoptive cousin.

Also Read: Vivian Dsena CONFIRMS having a four-month-old daughter; says“I don’t want my family in the limelight”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox place of business collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures handiest on Bollywood Hungama.