‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

LONDON — Len Goodman, the urbane, long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died, his agent stated Monday. He used to be 78.

Agent Jackie Gill stated Goodman “passed away peacefully,” with out giving a reason.

A former dancer and British champion, Goodman used to be a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its release on the BBC in 2004. The ballroom dancing pageant, which pairs celebrities with skilled dance companions, has turn out to be one in every of the community’s hottest presentations.

Goodman used to be head judge on the U.S. model of the display, “Dancing With the Stars,” for 15 years till his retirement in November.

BBC director-general Tim Davie stated Goodman used to be “a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of ‘Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Goodman used to be additionally a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in reputation of remarkable contributions to bounce, and owned the Goodman Academy dance college in southern England.