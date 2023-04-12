Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

The 30-year-old Beckham didn’t play remaining season following ACL surgical treatment. He now joins a Baltimore crew with a quarterback scenario this is nonetheless moderately unsure.

The Baltimore Ravens gave their huge receiver workforce a much-needed shakeup Sunday, agreeing to a freelance with Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham agreed on a one-year deal value up to $18 million together with $15 million assured, an individual acquainted with the deal informed the AP. The particular person spoke on situation of anonymity since the contract hadn't been formally signed.

The 30-year-old Beckham didn’t play remaining season following ACL surgical treatment. He now joins a Baltimore crew with a quarterback scenario this is nonetheless moderately unsure. The Ravens used the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, who has requested to be traded.

Even with Jackson, the Ravens’ passing sport used to be restricted via a loss of manufacturing from their huge receivers. Rashod Bateman performed simplest six video games remaining season, and except tight finish Mark Andrews, no Baltimore participant controlled even 500 yards receiving.

Beckham has 5 1,000-yard seasons, however none since 2019 with Cleveland. In his most up-to-date season at the box in 2021, he stuck 44 passes for 537 yards and 5 touchdowns in 14 video games for the Browns and Rams.

He scored a landing in Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory that season, even though he additionally injured his knee in that sport.

No subject who the quarterback is, when Beckham is at his easiest, he’s a big risk in a position to generating dazzling highlights. Since debuting with the New York Giants in 2014, he has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 TDs.