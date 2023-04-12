2023 NBA play-in results, schedule dates, times, TV info: Lakers-Wolves in progress; Hawks knock off Heat

With the 2022-23 NBA common season concluding on Sunday, we’re going to have at some point off ahead of the Play-In event to resolve the Nos. 7 and eight seeds in every convention starts on Tuesday.

Reminder on how the play-in event works: No. 7 performs No. 8 and No. 9 performs No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 sport will get the No. 7 seed, whilst the loser performs the winner of the 9-10 sport for the No. 8 seed.

Below is Play-In schedule, together with dates, instances and TV information.

Tuesday, April 11

Play-In Game 1: Hawks 116, Heat 105

Hawks 116, Heat 105 Play-In Game 2: (8) Timberwolves at (7) Lakers, (Follow LIVE Blog)

Wednesday, April 12

Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

(10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN Play-In Game 4: (10) Thunder at (9) Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, April 14