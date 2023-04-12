Wednesday, April 12, 2023
type here...
NBA The National Basketball Association

2023 NBA play-in results, schedule dates, times, TV info: Lakers-Wolves in progress; Hawks knock off Heat

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
2023 NBA play-in results, schedule dates, times, TV info: Lakers-Wolves in progress; Hawks knock off Heat


untitled-design-2023-04-09t182657-423.png
Getty Images

With the 2022-23 NBA common season concluding on Sunday, we’re going to have at some point off ahead of the Play-In event to resolve the Nos. 7 and eight seeds in every convention starts on Tuesday. 

Reminder on how the play-in event works: No. 7 performs No. 8 and No. 9 performs No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 sport will get the No. 7 seed, whilst the loser performs the winner of the 9-10 sport for the  No. 8 seed. 

- Advertisement -

Below is Play-In schedule, together with dates, instances and TV information. 

Tuesday, April 11

  • Play-In Game 1:  Hawks 116, Heat 105
  • Play-In Game 2: (8) Timberwolves at (7) Lakers, (Follow LIVE Blog)

Wednesday, April 12

  • Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Play-In Game 4: (10) Thunder at (9) Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, April 14

  • Play-In Game 5: Game 3 winner at Miami, 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Play-In Game 6: Game 4 winner at Game 2 loser, 9:30 or 10 p.m. ET, ESPN





Source link

Previous article
Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle drives in nine runs, ties single-game franchise record vs. Athletics
Next article
Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks