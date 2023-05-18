Rapper Trina to pay tribute to niece killed in Liberty City shooting during Trina Day event – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Trina, a distinguished rap big name, returned house to South Florida for a different tribute to her past due niece, Toni Chester. Toni were tragically killed in a 2022 shooting, leaving Trina with a heavy middle. During a VIP Q&A event hosted via 99 JAMZ in Hollywood, the rapper spoke about how she is honouring her niece’s reminiscence. While Trina’s presence has all the time been robust, her ideas about Toni are palpable, as she stocks, “She’s just like a reflection of me…She was just, like, always there, so it’s a big void, terribly.”

The shooting that took Toni’s lifestyles was once a triple shooting in the Liberty City neighbourhood, on July 20, 2022. Trina said that the revel in of shedding her niece is overwhelming and horrible, however she is taking it sooner or later at a time and attempting to stay the affection for her relative alive. Trina’s lovers amassed for the Q&A event with Toni on their minds, and one fan, Kay Milan, expressed her condolences to Trina and Toni’s friends and family.

- Advertisement -

Trina will proceed to honour Toni’s reminiscence and shine a mild on gun violence during the yearly Trina Day in Liberty City on Saturday. The unfastened group event will happen from 1 to 6 p.m. on Northwest fifteenth Avenue, between 63rd and sixty fifth streets. Trina is dedicating the event to Toni and has deliberate surprises, giveaways, video games, and presents for the youngsters. She additionally recognizes the significance of the group getting in combination after tough instances and the importance of the positioning, as she grew up at once there.

Trina’s affect continues to encourage new generations, as lovers respect her contributions to tune and her position as the mummy of Miami. Join our Newsletter to keep up to date with the most recent news proper to your inbox.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper to your inbox