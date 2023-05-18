Eagles’ James Bradberry confirms he wanted to return amidst uncertain future, reveals perk of coming back

James Bradberry was once one of the extremely sought-after unfastened brokers within the NFL this offseason, and his All-Pro efficiency with the Philadelphia Eagles remaining 12 months made him a most sensible select. In a unfastened agent elegance that had susceptible cornerbacks, Bradberry was once anticipated to obtain a large contract.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his long term, Bradberry’s center was once set to return to Philadelphia, even supposing he had to take a homeland bargain for it to occur. “I had a lot of uncertainty going into free agency,” Bradberry stated Wednesday. “I wasn’t sure if I would be back, but I definitely wanted to come back.”

Bradberry’s return to the Eagles was once uncertain, particularly for the reason that workforce was once fascinated with conserving C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson, alternatively, explored unfastened company and failed to get a greater be offering. This led the Eagles to pivot against Bradberry, who was once very happy to return to the workforce the place he excelled remaining 12 months.

Bradberry was once one of the most efficient quilt corners within the NFL remaining season, permitting most effective 44% of passes thrown to his goal to be stuck, the most efficient within the league. He additionally ranked first within the league for 4.7 yards in step with strive allowed and 44.5 passer ranking by means of opposing quarterbacks concentrated on him.

Even after Bradberry’s return to the Eagles, there was once no make it possible for his cornerback spouse, Darius Slay, would stay with the workforce. The Eagles thought to be liberating Slay, however Gardner-Johnson’s indecisiveness gave the entrance place of work a possibility to paintings on a freelance extension with Slay. The Eagles now boast of the most efficient cornerback duo within the NFL.

“There was an opportunity for him to go on and play somewhere else,” Bradberry stated. “He’s a good player, and he’s done enough in this league to make his own decisions based on whatever he has going on in his mind, but I’m glad he came back.”

Bradberry’s choice against returning to the Eagles was once additionally influenced by means of the meals within the cafe, which he loves. “I’m a foodie. Love the cafe,” Bradberry stated. “There’s always great food in the cafe.”