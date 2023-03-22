Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured in assault at Florida gym

Authorities say rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was once assaulted via a number of other folks at a gym in Florida

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose testimony in opposition to his personal gang helped convict two high-ranking participants, was once assaulted via a number of other folks at a gym in Florida, officers mentioned Wednesday.

An “altercation between several individuals” brought Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies to an LA Fitness outlet in Lake Worth on Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The assault left the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with several injuries. He was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

A motive for the assault, including whether it was connected to his cooperation with prosecutors, was unclear. No arrests have been made, and investigators have asked anyone with information to contact them.

The rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press. But he told other news outlets that Hernandez was attacked by three or four people in the gym’s sauna.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, known for his rainbow-colored hair and “69” tattoo on his brow, in the past confronted many years in jail as a part of a racketeering case in wich he was once accused of the usage of a violent gang as a “personal hit squad.”

Instead, his sentence was once diminished to about two years after his testimony in opposition to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, incomes him a label as a “snitch.”