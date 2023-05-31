Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has signed with the international agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) in all spaces globally. The news used to be reported via Deadline. The agency is home to Ben AffleckChristian BaleJake Gyllenhaal amongst others. In 2021Alia Bhatt signed with the similar agency.

- Advertisement -

Ranveer Singh signs with international agency WMEhome to Ben AffleckChristian BaleJake Gyllenhaal

The record states that Ranveer Singh has a brvalue of $181.7 million. He may be a brambassador for plenty of primary manufacturers together with the NBA (showing within the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2022 2023)AdidasPepsiCoAbu Dabhi’s Yas Island.

On the paintings entranceRanveer Singh used to be remaining noticed in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The actor will now famous person in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie additionally stars Alia BhattDharmendraJaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated for July 282023 liberate.

- Advertisement -

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh steals hearts in first glance of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox administrative center collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi films most effective on Bollywood Hungama.