Remembering Gale Sayers: Here are five things you may not know about the late NFL legend





The quote “Give me 18 inches of daylight, that’s all I need” is famously attributed to Gale Sayers, certainly one of the maximum electrifying gamers in the historical past {of professional} soccer. Sayers passed on to the great beyond in 2020 at the age of 77, however his legacy on the gridiron lives directly to at the moment. Born on May 30, 1943, Sayers made a reputation for himself along with his lightning-fast velocity, nimble agility, and ambitious imaginative and prescient on the box. Nicknamed the “Kansas Comet,” Sayers received the NFL Rookie of the Year award in 1965, narrowly edging out his teammate and long term Hall of Famer Dick Butkus.

Despite going through a few of the hardest groups in the league, together with Don Shula’s Colts and Vince Lombardi’s Packers, Sayers led the NFL in dashing two times throughout his occupation. He additionally evolved a detailed friendship along with his teammate Brian Piccolo, which was once depicted in the 1971 movie Brian’s Song.

Here are five lesser-known information about Gale Sayers, certainly one of the maximum dominant operating backs in NFL historical past:

- Advertisement -

1. Still a Record Holder: Sayers scored six touchdowns in one recreation on December 12, 1965, a feat that also stands as an NFL file. In addition to his 4 dashing touchdowns, Sayers additionally stuck a landing move and returned a punt for a rating. He can have had a 7th landing, however trainer George Halas made up our minds to take him out of the recreation early.

2. Rookie Record: Despite being over part a century in the past, Sayers’ 22 touchdowns throughout his rookie season in 1965 stays the maximum touchdowns scored by way of any first-year participant. Sayers was once a multi-talented risk, racking up 14 dashing touchdowns, six receiving touchdowns, and one every on a punt and kickoff go back, whilst averaging a staggering 162.3 yards in step with recreation.

3. Brief Career: Sayers performed in simply 68 general video games, together with two injury-plagued seasons. However, regardless of a significant knee harm in 1968, he controlled to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 1969 after main the league in dashing once more. Sadly, some other knee harm in 1970 saved him out for just about the whole season prior to in the long run forcing him to retire prior to the 1972 season.

- Advertisement -

4. No Playoffs: Despite each Sayers and Butkus being unbelievable abilities, the duo by no means performed in an NFL playoff recreation. In truth, the Bears had received the NFL championship two years previous to drafting them, however by no means completed upper than 2nd of their department throughout their time on the crew. The handiest 12 months that Chicago posted a profitable file with each Sayers and Butkus was once 1965.

5. Youngest Hall of Famer: Sayers was once enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 at the age of 34, making him the youngest participant ever to obtain the honor. He was once additionally incorporated in the NFL’s Nineteen Sixties All-Decade Team and named to the league’s fiftieth, seventy fifth, and a hundredth Anniversary All-Time Teams. The Bears retired Sayers’ quantity 40 in 1994, the similar night time they retired Butkus’ quantity 51.

After retiring from soccer, Sayers turned into a faculty athletic director prior to founding Crest Computer Supply Company in 1984, later renaming it Sayers 40, Inc. The era consulting and implementation company has served Fortune 1000 corporations. Sayers and his spouse, Ardythe, additionally based The Gale Sayers Center, an after-school program thinking about management construction, tutoring and mentoring, positioned in Chicago.



