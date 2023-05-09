Ranking top 10 defensive prospects for 2024 NFL Draft: Loaded edge rusher group, smooth Alabama CB, and more





While the 2023 NFL Draft continues to be recent in our minds and we overview its results, it is not too early to start out taking a look forward to the 2024 NFL Draft and the top-notch prospects it’ll convey. Among those prospects are some proficient defensive gamers, together with standout edge rushers like Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. Here are the top 10 defensive prospects within the 2024 elegance, indexed sooner than the beginning of the 2023 school soccer season.

Honorable Mention: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Trice used to be the school soccer chief in pressures ultimate season, producing 70 on simply 335 pass-rushing snaps. His 20.8% pressure-generation fee is unrivaled, however he would possibly not have the athleticism early-round groups glance for in edge rushers because of his stocky body. However, his manufacturing at the box can’t be disregarded.

10. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The (*10*) Tide will exchange 2020 No. 1 weakside defensive finish recruit Will Anderson with Turner, who used to be the 2021 elegance’ No. 1 edge recruit in keeping with 247 Sports. Turner has performed neatly for Alabama during the last two seasons,



