Jordan Spieth withdraws from AT&T Byron Nelson citing wrist injury as elusive PGA Championship nears

Jordan Spieth introduced on Monday that he has withdrawn from the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson citing a left wrist injury. Taking to social media, Spieth defined discomfort in his wrist during the last weekend after lacking the lower on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

“Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement,” Spieth launched in a observation. “The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I’m disappointed to miss it this week. Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after.”

- Advertisement -

Spieth would have arrived at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson as probably the most favorites to win along international No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. Finishing runner as much as two-time protecting champion Okay.H. Lee in closing 12 months’s match, Spieth had eyes on including some other Texas trophy to his mantle with the Byron Nelson arguably preserving essentially the most weight.

At age 16, Spieth turned into the youngest participant to play within the AT&T Byron Nelson courtesy of a sponsor’s exemption. At the time, Spieth used to be the protecting U.S. Junior Amateur champion and a pupil at Jesuit College Preparatory School within the Dallas space. He in the long run went onto make the lower, changing into the sixth-youngest individual in PGA Tour historical past to take action, and completed T16.

Not best will Spieth’s injury have an effect on his availability this week, but in addition most certainly his play subsequent week on the 2023 PGA Championship. The lone main championship that has escaped the Texan’s take hold of, the PGA Championship will best be tougher to acquire for Spieth together with his standing probably within the air.

- Advertisement -

“I’m focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week,” Spieth persisted. “Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend.”