Random shooting leaves 12-year-old Florida boy dead at store

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — A gunman fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded a person prior to turning the gun on himself inside of a South Florida comfort store in an it seems that random assault, sheriff’s officers stated Friday.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies stated Darren Rosenthal, 29, shot a person sitting inside of a automobile outdoor the Dania Beach 7-Eleven at about 11 p.m. Thursday. He then went within the suburban Fort Lauderdale store and killed the boy. He then killed himself.

The names of the boy and the wounded guy weren’t launched. The guy used to be taken to the medical institution, however his situation used to be additionally no longer launched.

“Detectives do not believe there is any connection between the gunman and the victims; this does appear to be a random act,” sheriff’s spokesman Carey Codd stated at a Friday news convention. “There does not appear to be a connection between the two victims.”

Store employee Maximo Limas stated Rosenthal gave no caution prior to he began shooting.

The wounded guy “was chilling in his car, minding his business. Pow, shot him in the neck,” Limas advised Miami’s WFOR-TV. The boy, he stated, used to be additionally an blameless sufferer.

“The kid just wanted to buy ice cream. That’s all he was doing,” Limas stated.

Miami-Dade County courtroom data display Rosenthal had a number of misdemeanor drug- and alcohol-related arrests about 8 years in the past.

An investigation into the shooting is continuous and detectives are asking any person with information to come back ahead.