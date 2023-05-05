Texas Children’s Announces Search For New President

HOUSTON (May 5, 2023) — Texas Children’s Hospital is lately on the lookout for a brand new President of the group, as introduced these days. This place will report back to Mark A. Wallace, who will proceed to function Chief Executive Officer.

Mark A. Wallace has served as Texas Children’s Hospital’s President & CEO for over 34 years. During this era, the health center has risen to quantity two within the country, consistent with the U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospitals ratings. Texas Children’s Hospital supplies world-class experts and pediatricians who serve kids and girls globally.

Michael C. Linn, Chair of the Texas Children’s Hospital Board of Trustees, said the importance of Wallace’s position within the good fortune of the group. Linn mentioned, “While we would love for Mark to continue to serve as President and CEO of Texas Children’s forever, we acknowledge that the next evolution in leadership needs to begin. We are grateful to have Mark continue to serve at the helm of Texas Children’s as CEO.”

The Texas Children’s Hospital mentioned that the seek for its new President initiates a considerate, strategic, and versatile procedure. C. Park Shaper, Vice Chair of the Texas Children’s Board of Trustees and Chair of the Search Committee, mentioned, “This is a pivotal search, and it is our humble responsibility to find the absolute best person for the role and for Texas Children’s. We are excited to review and evaluate a strong slate of internal and external candidates for this incredible opportunity.” Wallace’s importance to Texas Children’s and the Texas Medical Center is immeasurable, and he’ll shape a part of the hunt procedure.

Texas Children’s Hospital has over 120 places all through Houston, Austin, and Central Texas, and it receives 5.2 million affected person encounters once a year. With greater than 3 many years serving as President and CEO, Wallace’s legacy of management in healthcare is unequalled.

Wallace mentioned, “Serving as President and Chief Executive Officer for these past 34 years has been the greatest honor of my life, and continuing to serve as CEO will remain a distinct honor and privilege. I could not have predicted growing from one seven-story building in the Texas Medical Center into the world’s largest pediatric and women’s healthcare system. I am humbled to be a part of the Texas Children’s story, and I am honored to continue serving and supporting the 16,000 faculty and staff whose dedication to our patients and their families is unparalleled.”

About Texas Children’s Hospital:

Texas Children's Hospital is a not-for-profit healthcare group dedicated to bettering the long run for kids and girls international via management in affected person care, training, and analysis. Consistently ranked as the most efficient kids's health center in Texas and a few of the best within the country, Texas Children's has won popularity for its experience and breakthroughs in pediatric and girls's well being with the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute, the Feigin Tower for pediatric analysis, Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands. Texas Children's HealthPlan is the primary HMO for kids within the United States, and they've the biggest pediatric number one care community within the nation, Texas Children's Pediatrics. Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics be offering after-hours care specialised for kids, and their international well being program channels care to kids and girls international. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine.