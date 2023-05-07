Ranbir Kapoor hint at Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel with Deepika Padukone?

Ranbir Kapoor is understood to talk his thoughts. He does now not give too many interviews but if he doesall his interviews move viral. Fans of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have at all times sought after a sequel to the movie. All the primary characters Naina (Deepika Padukone)Bunny/Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor)Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) have their very own fan base. It turns out Ayan Mukerji did have a tale in position however were given busy with Brahmastra. He mentioned that it will occur 10 years after the unique tale.

RANBIR KAPOOR ON THE SEQUEL OF YJHD

In a digital chat consultationRanbir Kapoor was once requested which film he felt would make for a just right sequel rather then Brahmastra. He mentioned it will be Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He mentioned that Ayan Mukerji had a just right tale in his thoughts. But it sort of feels he began paintings on Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor was once quoted as pronouncing”Butnever say never. He might make it after a couple of years.” He mentioned that the movie could be set 10 years prematurely lovers would see the place the primary characters are of their lives.

RANBIR KAPOOR CALLS BOLLYWOOD CONFUSED

Ranbir Kapoor’s ultimate film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar was once a roaring hit at the field place of work. It made above Rs 150 crores. He mentioned that the Hindi movie business had roughly misplaced contact with its core target audience. He mentioned that Bollywood was once too perplexed influenced by way of Western tradition. Ranbir Kapoor mentioned the rage of doing remakes/sequels stuck onit was once an indication of being influenced by way of Bollywood. The younger famous person mentioned that it was once vital to provide new actorsdirectors story-tellers an opportunity. He mentioned the inflow of latest other people would convey brisker content material to the desk. Ranbir Kapoor was once quoted as pronouncing”I think it’s very important actually to give them (an opportunity) because that’s when the change happens. That’s when new minds come new stories are being told so I hope that happens.”

Ranbir Kapoor might be observed subsequent on Animal which is directed by way of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It goes to conflict with Gadar. Animal additionally stars Anil KapoorBobby Deol Rashmika Mandanna within the lead. It is meant to be at the strains of Godfather.

