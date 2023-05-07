Candace “Candy” Montgomery case latest in murder as “entertainment”





As a kid, murder gave the impression to encompass me. I have in mind JFK being assassinated simply as I used to be starting to grab a much wider global. My father cried when RFK was once shot, and my mom cried for MLK. I recall Otis Rathel’s comic strip of the suspect who became out to be Richard Speck, and I have in mind the day Charles Whitman climbed the Texas Tower. My father used to force previous hitchhiking individuals of the Manson circle of relatives on his strategy to paintings. My aunt knew Jeffrey MacDonald, the U.S. Army physician ultimately convicted of murdering his pregnant spouse and two younger daughters whilst stationed at Fort Bragg.

The MacDonald case is probably the most litigated felony case in U.S. historical past, and MacDonald, who’s now 79 years outdated and serving a lifestyles sentence, nonetheless insists on his innocence. The principle is that MacDonald tried to degree the murder scene to seem like a Manson-cult copycat killing, with any person portray “PIG” at the bed room wall in his spouse’s blood. A decade later, the assistant dean of pupil affairs and assistant affiliate professor of microchemistry and molecular biology at Louisiana State University Medical Center was once convicted of bludgeoning his 38-year-old spouse to loss of life with a 4-pound sledgehammer. The simplest actual proof towards him was once the patterns her blood made on his T-shirt, undershorts, a lamp, the mattress’s headboard, and a lamp.

When I used to be in my 20s, I “dabbled in murder.” I’ve been in properties the place folks have been hacked aside with cartel machetes, helped debunk the legend of Henry Lee Lucas, and was once a reporter on a false confession tale involving 4 males and a bloodbath of 9 folks in a Buddhist temple. I’ve additionally observed courts flip killers free to kill once more. I do know a former DeCavalcante crime circle of relatives “button man” who had two closely insured better halves die in looking injuries and a high-profile hit task the place the man who employed him were given the loss of life penalty (later commuted to lifestyles), however he skated. He’s after all in prison now, however I nonetheless would possibly not say his title.

In 1982, Candace “Candy” Montgomery was once acquitted of the murder of Betty Gore, the spouse of a person with whom she was once having an affair. She was once vivacious, sexy, and drawn to Allan Gore, whom she met at church. They organized a protected affair, however it ended mutually. Later, Gore’s spouse, Betty, faced Montgomery concerning the affair and allegedly attacked her with a 3-foot ax. Montgomery claims to have taken the ax from Betty and whacked her 41 times- 28 of which have been in the pinnacle. The scene was once horrific and eerie, and investigators discovered Betty’s blood on a newspaper opened to the film web page and an advert for “The Shining,” the place Jack Nicholson famously chases Shelley Duvall with an ax. She was once arrested 13 days after the murder. Montgomery is now 73 years outdated and dwelling a quiet lifestyles, and there are newshounds and true-crime internet sleuths seeking to land an unique interview together with her.