On Friday, the Frisco ToughRiders, a North Texas minor league baseball crew, hosted the Eid prayer service to commemorate the top of Ramadan. The tournament happened at Riders Field at 7300 Roughriders Trail and started at dawn. Over 15,000 folks from 4 Islamic facilities (McKinney Masjid, Islamic Center of Aubrey, Islamic Center of Frisco and ICQC) had been in attendance, thank you partially to the pivotal position performed by way of volunteers from those facilities. Attendees expressed gratitude for the ToughRiders’ superb reinforce, marking the instance as a big good fortune.
Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar and is regarded as one of the most holiest months of the 12 months. During this time, Muslims speedy from foods and drinks from dawn to sundown. The month concludes with the birthday celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which interprets to “the festival of the breaking of the fast.” On April 21, households and pals acquire for meals, video games, and gifts, and kids historically obtain new garments or presents from their folks on Eid Day.
The Frisco ToughRiders expressed gratitude against all 4 Islamic facilities for opting for their facility to host the Eid prayer service.