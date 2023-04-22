Ex-prosecutor in New York Trump probe to testify in May after appeal dropped

(Reuters) – A former prosecutor who led the Manhattan district lawyer’s prison probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump will pass forward with testimony in May prior to a congressional committee after an effort to block his look used to be dropped, the panel stated on Friday.

Former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz will testify May 12, a spokesperson for the chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee stated.

The committee subpoenaed him in reference to the probe that led to Trump turning into the primary ex-president to be criminally charged.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, sued Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the committee, to block the subpoena.

On Friday, each side stated the appeal have been dropped, paving the way in which for the deposition to happen.

“We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe,” a spokesperson for the a Manhattan District Attorney stated.

Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential nominating marketing campaign, pleaded now not accountable on April 4 to 34 legal fees. They similar to a hush cash cost prior to the 2016 election to a porn celebrity to save you her from discussing a sexual come upon she stated that they had. He denies the liaison happened.

(Reporting via Karen Freifeld and Kanishka Singh; writing via Costas Pitas; modifying via Eric Beech and Cynthia Osterman)