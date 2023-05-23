Raiders’ Josh Jacobs changing jersey number for 2023 after career year, ditching No. 28 for familiar digit

Two years in the past, the NFL modified its jersey number rule so avid gamers at sure positions may put on single-digit numbers. Names like Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Peterson took good thing about this rule alternate, and now, any other NFL megastar is as neatly.

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders operating again Josh Jacobs introduced he was once ditching his No. 28, and switching to No. 8. Jacobs wore No. 8 throughout his time at Alabama, the place he solidified himself as a first-round pick out with 887 yards from scrimmage and 14 overall touchdowns in his ultimate collegiate season in 2018.

Jacobs is coming off a monster marketing campaign by which he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,053, and scored 12 overall touchdowns. This ended in the Raiders striking the franchise tag on him, which he reportedly has now not signed but. The franchise tag for operating backs this upcoming season can pay $10,091,000.

Jacobs mentioned probably taking part in at the tag early within the offseason, and mentioned he could be OK with it if Las Vegas is going out and acquires extra assist on offense. The Raiders added quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and large receiver Jakobi Meyers, however traded away megastar tight finish Darren Waller.