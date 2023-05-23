Carmelo Anthony retirement: Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, more react to future Hall of Famer hanging it up

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony formally introduced his retirement from the league after 19 seasons on Monday. Anthony published that he was once retiring in a video he launched on social media.

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more,” Anthony stated. “But basketball was once my outlet, my function was once sturdy, my communities, the towns I represented with pleasure, and the lovers that supported me alongside the way in which. I’m without end thankful for the ones other folks and puts, as a result of they made me Carmelo Anthony.

“But now the time has come for me to say goodbye — to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball.”

Anthony spent the bulk of his occupation as a member of the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Over the overall 5 seasons of his skilled occupation, Anthony performed for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets ahead of he hung it up.

Considering that Anthony was once one of the easier natural scorers that the game has ever noticed, many present and previous NBA gamers took time to pay tribute to Anthony on Monday, together with Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Dwyane Wade.