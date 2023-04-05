Rabies alert issued for parts of Pasco County after cat tests positive

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A rabies alert was once issued for parts of Pasco County on Wednesday after a cat within the house examined positive the day prior, the Department of Health mentioned.

The alert is lively for 60 days; the middle of the alert is the west central house of Pasco County.

The following limitations are incorporated:

North of Ridge Road

South of Midvale Avenue

West of the Pithlachascotee River

East of Moon Lake Road

An animal with rabies may just infect home animals that experience now not been vaccinated towards rabies. All home animals must be vaccinated towards rabies and all flora and fauna touch must be have shyed away from, specifically raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. Rabies is a illness of the anxious machine and is deadly to warm-blooded animals and people. The simplest remedy for human publicity to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate remedy began quickly after the publicity will give protection to an uncovered individual from the illness.

Residents and guests are steered to take the next precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up-to-the-minute for all pets and at-risk cattle.

Support animal keep watch over in efforts to scale back feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to lend a hand cut back the quantity of undesirable pets that will not be correctly cared for or incessantly vaccinated.

Do now not maintain, feed, or accidentally draw in wild animals with out of doors meals resources similar to exposed trash or muddle.

Never undertake wild animals or convey them into your house.

Teach youngsters by no means to maintain unfamiliar animals, wild or home, even supposing they seem pleasant.

Prevent bats from coming into residing quarters or occupied areas in houses, church buildings, faculties, and different identical spaces, the place they could are available in touch with other folks and pets.

Persons who’ve been bitten or scratched via wild or home animals must search scientific consideration and record the harm to Pasco County Animal Services at 727-824-3216.

For additional information on rabies, click here.