This featherlight chicken phyllo pies recipe delivers a delightfully crisp bite

My adoration of phyllo dough is aware of no bounds. It started with my first bite of spanakopita at a Greek Church pageant in Queens, NY when I used to be about 5 years outdated — considered one of my first WOW meals recollections — and it has adopted me ever since. I’m enamored with how featherlight and shatteringly crisp it bakes up; the best way it’s so refined, but moderately forgiving to paintings with; and the way it may be slathered with wholesome olive oil to make an unending number of better-for-you candy or savory pastries.

For those little pies, what’s folded into the phyllo is a savory mixture of floor chicken and finely chopped almonds, seasoned with a Middle Eastern-inspired mix of fragrant spices — onion, garlic, cumin, coriander and pepper — with a balancing trace of honey-sweetness and a beneficiant handful of clean parsley.

Served with a punchy inexperienced sauce made just by mixing extra parsley with oil, vinegar, crimson onion, salt and pepper, they’re a particular deal with to revel in as a birthday celebration meals, appetizer, or as a meal with two or 3 pies on a plate along a salad. As with maximum phyllo pies, those can also be made forward and refrigerated or frozen, permitting you to make a batch and warmth as many at a time as you wish to have—but every other layer to like in regards to the paper-thin dough.

Chicken Phyllo Pies With Parsley Sauce

To refrigerate and warmth: The pies can also be refrigerated prior to or after baking. Wrap unbaked pies in foil and refrigerate for as much as 1 day, then bake, exposed, in step with the recipe directions, including about 10 mins to the cooking time. Once baked, let cool for half-hour, then wrap tightly and refrigerate for as much as 4 days. Reheat in a 350 level oven, exposed, for 20 to half-hour or till warmed via.

To freeze and warmth: The pies can also be frozen prior to or after baking. Wrap chilled baked or unbaked pies in foil, then position in zip-top baggage and freeze for as much as 3 months. When in a position to bake, take away from the freezer, discover and position in a chilly oven (no wish to defrost). Turn the oven on and warmth to 375 levels for the unbaked pies, or 350 for the baked. Once the oven reaches temperature, bake for roughly half-hour, or till warmed via and the crust is flaky and golden brown.

1/3 cup complete uncooked almonds

8 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound floor 90-94 % lean chicken or turkey

1 medium crimson onion (8 oz), finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

1 1/2 teaspoons floor cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon tremendous salt

1/2 teaspoon floor cumin

1/4 teaspoon floor coriander

1/4 teaspoon freshly floor black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus extra to style

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup finely chopped contemporary flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 huge egg, calmly crushed

Nine (13-by-18-inch) sheets phyllo dough, defrosted in a single day within the fridge (see NOTE)

1/2 cup packed contemporary flat-leaf parsley leaves and delicate stems

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped crimson onion

2 tablespoons water

1 1/2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon tremendous salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly floor black pepper

Make the pies: In a dry skillet over medium-high warmth, toast the almonds, stirring continuously, till aromatic and a colour darker, about 5 mins. Transfer to a small bowl, let cool, then finely chop.

In a huge skillet over medium-high warmth, warmth 1 tablespoon of oil till shimmering. Add the chicken and prepare dinner, stirring and breaking apart the beef with a spoon, till the beef is in very small items and now not crimson, about 4 mins. Transfer the chicken, together with any juices, to a plate.

Add 1 extra tablespoon of the oil to the similar skillet and cut back the warmth to medium. Add the onions and prepare dinner, stirring, till calmly golden, about 5 mins. Stir within the garlic and prepare dinner till fragrant, 30 seconds extra. Add the cinnamon, salt, cumin, coriander, black pepper and cayenne and prepare dinner, stirring, for every other 30 seconds. Return the chicken to the pan, with any gathered juices. Add the honey and stir to include. Remove from the warmth and let cool for 10 mins. Taste, and season with extra cayenne, if desired. Stir within the almonds, parsley and egg till mixed; you’ll have about 3 1/2 cups filling.

Position a rack in the course of the oven and preheat to 350 levels.

Place the stack of phyllo on a blank floor and stay it lined with a blank, damp kitchen towel so it doesn’t dry out. Lay one sheet of phyllo on a huge reducing board, longer facet dealing with you, and use a pastry brush to dab it with the olive oil. Top with every other sheet of phyllo, dab it with the oil, and repeat another time, so that you finish up with a stack of 3 layers. (Don’t fear if the phyllo sheets don’t line up completely; simply attempt to get them shut sufficient. If the sheets tear fairly, that’s ok.)

Cover the remainder stack of phyllo with a damp towel so it doesn’t dry out as you’re making the pies. With the longer facet nonetheless dealing with you, lower the layered phyllo, peak to backside, into 4 strips, each and every 4 1/2 inches vast. Put 1/4 cup of the chicken combination about 2 inches from the ground of 1 strip and fold the phyllo over the mix into a triangle-shaped pocket. Continue to fold the strip as much as handle the triangle form, a lot as you may fold a flag, forming a triangular turnover. Repeat with the opposite 3 strips. Repeat this procedure two extra occasions so that you finish up with 12 pies general. (If you may have a little filling left over, devour it as a snack or save for every other use.)

Place the pies onto 2 huge, rimmed baking sheets. Make a couple of small slits within the peak of each and every with a sharp paring knife, then bake for roughly half-hour, or till golden brown and crisp.

Make the sauce: While the pies are baking, in a blender, mix the parsley, oil, onion, water, vinegar, salt and pepper and procedure till clean; you’ll have about 1/2 cup sauce.

Serve the pies heat, with the sauce along.

NOTE: Depending at the logo, phyllo sheets differ in size, together with 9-by-14 inches and 13-by-18 inches. Use your best possible judgment when reducing the strips, and alter the quantity of filling accordingly.

Per serving (1 pie and a pair of teaspoons sauce)

Calories: 264; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 48 mg; Sodium: 298 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 9 g

This research is an estimate in line with to be had components and this preparation. It must no longer exchange for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s recommendation.

From cookbook writer and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by means of Olga Massov; e mail inquiries to [email protected].

