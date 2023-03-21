Q&A: Ask Barry Svrluga and Adam Kilgore about March Madness

Princeton and Florida Atlantic are in? Kentucky and Kansas are out? What an amazingly bizarre Sweet 16 awaits us starting Thursday.
Given that it’s the center of March, we idea it could be a great time to perform a little “March Madness” Q&A consultation. I used to be in Birmingham remaining week for first- and second-round video games. My colleague Adam Kilgore was once in Des Moines. He’ll be in New York for the East Regional this weekend. We have noticed a large number of basketball — and could have evaluations on it.