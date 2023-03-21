Why $17 billion in Credit Suisse bonds became worthless

Troubled financial institution Credit Suisse will probably be received via Swiss rival UBS, a transfer engineered via the Swiss govt in an effort to quell issues of a monetary disaster. While the takeover introduced a temporary reprieve for financial institution business observers, one side of the deal was once, on its face, confounding: The Swiss govt stated that some $17 billion value of Credit Suisse bonds would get marked right down to 0, that means their holders would lose all in their funding.