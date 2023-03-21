Tuesday, March 21, 2023
type here...
Money

Why $17 billion in Credit Suisse bonds became worthless

By accuratenewsinfo
0
2
Why $17 billion in Credit Suisse bonds became worthless


Troubled financial institution Credit Suisse will probably be received via Swiss rival UBS, a transfer engineered via the Swiss govt in an effort to quell issues of a monetary disaster. While the takeover introduced a temporary reprieve for financial institution business observers, one side of the deal was once, on its face, confounding: The Swiss govt stated that some $17 billion value of Credit Suisse bonds would get marked right down to 0, that means their holders would lose all in their funding.



Source link

Previous article
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 to have its world television premiere on Colors Cineplex : Bollywood News
Next article
Q&A: Ask Barry Svrluga and Adam Kilgore about March Madness

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks