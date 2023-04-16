Puppy thrown over Humane Society of Tampa Bay fence gets forever home

TAMPA, Fla. — In a heartwarming replace, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay introduced {that a} pet thrown over a six-foot fence on the rescue over Easter weekend has discovered a forever home.

Video captured the instant the 4-month-old pet, now named Sonny, used to be thrown over the fence after the safe haven closed on Saturday, April 8. The one that threw Sonny has but to be known.

Sonny used to be discovered the next day to come by means of team of workers, who stated he used to be discovered coated in his personal feces, hungry and limping. He suffered a funny fracture on his left leg.

Sonny used to be followed by means of the Gagnier circle of relatives, who live to tell the tale Anna Maria Island. The safe haven stated they are “excited and prepared to give him the magical life he deserves.”

WFTS Sonny after he used to be injured from being thrown over a six-foot fence

Humane Society of Tampa Bay Sonny along with his new circle of relatives, the Gagniers

While pronouncing the replace, the safe haven reminded readers that there are nonetheless a large number of rescue animals nonetheless on the lookout for their forever households.

“HSTB is full of animals with impactful stories looking for their forever homes. Not every story is highlighted, but we hope you get to know and care for the other homeless pets as you did for Sonny,” the post said.

If you are prepared to search for your subsequent animal significant other, click here to look the dogs, cats and other animals to be had for adoption on the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

If you might have any information on the one who threw Sonny over the fence, observed within the video underneath, please e-mail [email protected]

Humane Society of Tampa Bay unearths injured canine