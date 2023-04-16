Dallas, Texas shooting: Adrian Elvir killed, another man injured







DALLAS — Police have recognized a man who was once killed in Dallas Friday evening, and they’re now in search of any information that can result in two arrests.

According to police, two males have been shot when two different males attempted to rob them.

One of the sufferers, recognized as 37-year-old Adrian Elvir, died on the scene.

The 2nd sufferer was once taken to a health facility. Police didn’t establish him, however they indexed him in “critical but stable condition” as of Saturday.

No one has been arrested in connection to the capturing. Police are documenting this situation as quantity 063302-2023.

Crime Stoppers can pay as much as $5,000 for information referred to as in that results in an arrest and indictment for this prison offense and different prison offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, seven days per week.





