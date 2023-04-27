Public wasn’t warned about lingering chemicals after ITC fire near Houston





Fire rages as residents fall ill — March 17-19, 2019

















With fire out, officials declare victory — March 20, 2019





A second shelter-in-place when benzene “rears its ugly head” — March 21-22, 2019





Benzene pollution lingers as life returns to normal — March 25-29, 2019 Benzene drifts into Deer Park, but residents aren’t warned — March 31, 2019





Uncertainty looms over benzene exposure





Four years later





About the data

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune