LeBron James is still finding new ways to win games for Lakers







Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James supplied a antique late-game scoring efficiency to lead the group to a 3-1 sequence lead in opposition to Memphis. Despite the Grizzlies taking a past due lead thank you to a number of threes via Desmond Bane and a breakaway dunk via Ja Morant, the Lakers fought again to win the sport. James’ 22 issues all over the sport integrated grab baskets using to the ring, which used to be no simple feat. Hosts of the Locked On Lakers podcast, Brian and Andy Kamenetzky, broke down James’ efficiency and praised the Lakers’ effort as a group. James’ choice shone thru in his efficiency, and the group controlled to live on the muck of the sport to protected the win. Despite the thrill and depth of the sport, it used to be additionally an unpleasant one, with Andy Kamenetzky admitting to feeling considering participant protection. Memphis will host a do-or-die Game Five on Wednesday night time at 7:30 ET.