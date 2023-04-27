LeBron James is still finding new ways to win games for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James supplied a antique late-game scoring efficiency to lead the group to a 3-1 sequence lead in opposition to Memphis. Despite the Grizzlies taking a past due lead thank you to a number of threes via Desmond Bane and a breakaway dunk via Ja Morant, the Lakers fought again to win the sport. James’ 22 issues all over the sport integrated grab baskets using to the ring, which used to be no simple feat. Hosts of the Locked On Lakers podcast, Brian and Andy Kamenetzky, broke down James’ efficiency and praised the Lakers’ effort as a group. James’ choice shone thru in his efficiency, and the group controlled to live on the muck of the sport to protected the win. Despite the thrill and depth of the sport, it used to be additionally an unpleasant one, with Andy Kamenetzky admitting to feeling considering participant protection. Memphis will host a do-or-die Game Five on Wednesday night time at 7:30 ET.
In a postgame episode of the Locked On Lakers podcast, hosts Brian and Andy Kamenetzky broke down James’ efficiency and the Lakers win to move up 3-1 within the sequence.
SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Lakers podcast, the daily podcast on the Los Angeles Lakers
Despite the group being in large part assembled at the fly on the NBA business cut-off date, the Lakers fought again to take Game Four.
“You could see just how badly LeBron wanted this game, and the entire Lakers team played really hard,” Andy Kameneztky stated. “But nobody on that team wanted it more than LeBron.”
The Lakers controlled to win in large part via surviving the muck of the sport. There could also be no participant better-equipped to do this than James.
“For all the ugliness of this game, and there was a lot of it, it was also a really intense and exciting game,” Andy Kamenetzky stated. “It was also tense because I was quite frankly worried one of the players wouldn’t survive.”