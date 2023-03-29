Proposed catalytic converter bill named after slain deputy

A bill geared toward instituting harder consequences on catalytic converter robbery is winding its means throughout the Texas Legislature and attracts its identify from a Harris County deputy who was once fatally shot whilst seeking to forestall somebody from stealing his converter.
The Senate Criminal Justice Committee remaining week unanimously authorized sending Senate Bill 224 to the ground for a vote. The measure will most probably seem within the subsequent week or so earlier than all of the Senate, in step with Jacob Ayers-Briseño, a spokesman for state Sen. Carol Alvardo, who backed the bill.
tale through Source link