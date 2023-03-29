Alternatives to Ikea’s Kallax bookcase you can buy online

Ikea - Advertisement -



The Ikea Kallax dice organizer is offered in quite a lot of colours, shapes and sizes. These widespread bookcases have an open-back design and can be full of garage bins. But, sadly, those best-selling dice organizers are every so often offered out online. If you can’t get your palms at the Ikea Kallax you need, there are options to be had.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer, $110

Better Homes and Gardens 9-cube organizer garage bookcase, $165

Better Homes & Gardens 8-cube garage organizer, $79

Below, possible choices to Ikea’s sometimes-sold-out Kallax bookcase from Amazon and Walmart. For extra design and group inspiration, take a look at the most productive Ikea possible choices on Amazon, Ikea possible choices you can order online and possible choices to Ikea’s often-sold-out Billy bookcase, as neatly.

Better Homes & Gardens 8-cube organizer

Walmart



This Better Homes & Gardens garage organizer from Walmart captures the blank glance of Ikea’s Kallax devices. It is available in 5 colours and measures at 30.16″ x 15.35″ x 56.77″.

Better Homes & Gardens 8-cube garage organizer, $79

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer

Amazon



These ClosetMaid organizing cubes are available in seven colours and 8 sizes. The whole organizer measures at 11.61″ x 35.91″ x 47.56″. Place it vertically or horizontally.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer, $110

Better Homes and Gardens 9-cube organizer garage bookcase



Amazon





This Better Homes and Gardens organizer is available in 3 colours and measures at 15.35″ x 44.65″ x 44.21″. The open-back design of these kinds of bookcases makes twine control simple.

Better Homes and Gardens nine-cube organizer garage bookcase, $165

Whitmor 12-cube organizer

Amazon



This white, 12-cube organizer comes with six again panels for additonal safety if you’d like. These devices can be stacked or wall fastened. They measure 11.75″ x 47.63″ x 35.75″.

Whitmor dice organizer, $105 (decreased from $113)

Better Homes & Gardens 6-cube garage organizer





Walmart





Choose from six colours on this six-cube organizer from Better Homes & Gardens. Stand it vertically or horizontally. It measures at 30.16″ x 15.35″ x 43.35″.

Better Homes & Gardens six-cube garage organizer, $69 (decreased from $79)

Better Homes & Gardens 9-cube garage organizer with steel base

Walmart



There also are Kallax devices to be had with bases, and this nine-cube Better Homes & Gardens taste mimics the glance with steel legs. Find it in 4 colours. It’s 43.46″ x 15.35″ x 47.32″.

Better Homes & Gardens 9-cube garage organizer with steel base, $99

Better Homes & Gardens 8-cube organizer with steel base



Walmart



It’s to be had as an eight-cube organizer as neatly in two colours. This organizer’s dimensions are 57.6″ x 15.35″ x 33.19″.

Better Homes & Gardens 8-cube organizer with steel base, $89

