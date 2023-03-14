Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan not moving to Hollywood goes viral, YouTuber arrested for recreating scene from Farzi

Priyanka Chopra’s solution to an interviewer when requested on how giant Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan are not willing to discover the West has long gone viral. A person in Gurugram was once arrested for recreating scene from Farzi extra. Here is take a look at the trending leisure news of the day…

Priyanka Chopra’s comment on SRK sticking to Bollywood goes viral

It turns out throughout SXSW 2023an interviewer requested Priyanka Chopra about how she had controlled to chart her profession within the West. The particular person stated giant Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan did not want to input Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra answered that”Comfortable was boring,” to her. She stated that she was once a assured particular person. Priyanka Chopra stated that she did not elevate the load of her luck in a single nation into every other. The girl stated she takes satisfaction in being referred to as a certified actor. Priyanka Chopra stated her father inculcated that sense of self-discipline in her.

YouTuber arrested for recreating scene of Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi

YouTuber Joravar Singh Khalsi has been arrested in Gurugram. This took place after he threw notes from a working automotive. He wore a masks did the similar. It turns out he was once recreating a scene from the internet displayFarzi. As we knowit is being termed as the most productive Indian internet display of 2023 thus far.

Alanna Panday mehendi serve as

Model Alanna Panday is getting married to her long-time beau Ivor McCray. The mehendi serve as was once held on the place of dwelling of Sohail Khan. Ananya PandayAaliyah KashyapAlvira AgnihotriHelen others had been observed. Alanna is an influencer with over 1,000,000 likes.

BTS Jungkook Namjoon’s love-soaked dialog throughout Live wins hearts

BTS Jungkook did an extended chat with ARMYs. He sang a couple of tune. Namjoon got here in referred to as him Baby. He additionally stated that he sought after to move out with him. Fans are going gaga over the similar.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor remains to be unpaid?

It turns out Ranbir Kapoor has not pocketed his price for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar thus far. Luv Ranjan has put so much at stake to make the movie. The movie has made Rs 110 crores thus far. It wishes round Rs 260 crores to be a blank hitas in line with studies.

Oscars 2023: Netizens slam media outlet for mistaking Deepika Padukone for Camila Alves

Netizens referred to as out Getty Images for captioning Deepika Padukone as Camila Alves of their pics. They stated it was once sheer negligence disrespectful of her. Deepika Padukone rocked the crimson carpet in a personalized robe from Louis Vuitton.

