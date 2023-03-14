These five teams are on upset watch in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

Every 12 months, brackets are busted in the first few days due to unexpected upsets from teams seeded 10 or under. Who will it’s this 12 months?

HOUSTON — The 2023 NCAA Tournament starts this week, with play-in video games beginning on Tuesday and the majority of teams tipping off Thursday or Friday.

Every 12 months, brackets are busted in the first few days due to unexpected upsets from teams seeded 10 or under. In reality, a 12 seed scary a five seed is so commonplace that it has took place in 12 of the ultimate 14 NCAA Tournaments – making it a very simple prediction for the ones filling out their bracket, if they may be able to wager the proper matchup(s) to expect.

Below is a have a look at five top seed methods that might get upset in the first spherical of the NCAA Tournament. For a bigger breakdown of the bracket, take a look at the Locked on College Basketball podcast.

South Region: 5) San Diego State Aztecs vs. 12) Charleston Cougars

- Advertisement - Death. Taxes. And 12-5 upsets in March Madness. 12 of the ultimate 14 NCAA Tournaments have noticed a 12 seed upset a five seed, and this 12 months’s crop of 12 seeds is primed to do it once more.

The perhaps of the bunch is the Charleston Cougars, a 31-win crew in the common season who confirmed up in the AP ballot in short this 12 months. The Aztecs are an skilled crew with Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell in the backcourt, however they do not rating in particular smartly round the rim and Charleston is amongst the very best three-point defensive teams in the nation – which might spell bother for Brian Dutcher’s squad.

West Region: 5) Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. 12) VCU Rams

Saint Mary’s is certainly one of the most powerful defensive teams in the complete nation, and the emergence of freshman level guard Aidan Mahaney has been an unheralded however superb tale in school hoops.

However, this crew struggles when power is carried out, which Gonzaga proved in their ultimate common season matchup and once more when those two teams met in the WCC Tournament championship.

VCU is twelfth in the nation in steals in step with recreation, the use of their elite protection to power the different crew to make errors and capitalize in transition. That power strains up smartly towards SMC’s greatest weak spot, and that does not even issue in the undeniable fact that the Gaels will trip from Moraga, California to Albany, New York ahead of taking part in this contest.

The Rams boast the country’s 7th longest profitable streak, gained a tricky mid-major convention in the A-10, and may just in finding themselves profitable a event recreation as any other 12-5 upset.

East Region: 4) Tennessee Volunteers vs. 13) Louisiana Rajun Cajuns

The Rajun Cajuns of Louisiana gained the Sun Belt Tournament after a 2nd position end in the common season. Led through Jordan Brown, who averaged just about 20 a recreation, this Louisiana crew averaged 78 issues in step with recreation (thirty eighth in the nation) whilst taking pictures 37.8% from past the arc (twenty third).

They’ll take on a Tennessee crew that boasted certainly one of the very best defenses in the complete nation, conserving opposing teams to simply 26.2% taking pictures from deep. Something should give in this contest, and bearing in mind the Volunteers’ struggles from past the arc – and the lack of superstar level guard Zakai Zeigler – it is conceivable the Rajun Cajuns pull off a large upset in the first spherical.

Midwest Region: 4) Indiana Hoosiers vs. 13) Kent State Golden Flashes

Experienced guard play is frequently a vital measure of good fortune in the large dance, and the 13 seeded Golden Flashes of Kent State have that in Sincere Carry, a senior level guard who averaged 17.6 issues, 4.9 assists, and three.7 rebounds this previous 12 months.

Kent State performed with each Houston and Gonzaga in the non-conference, and they’ve had the glance an really feel of a Sweet 16 darling all season lengthy. Indiana has been inconsistent this season, however the presence of All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino will make this a tricky combat between two excellent squads.

Midwest Region: 2) Texas Longhorns vs. 15) Colgate Raiders

Texas has been taking part in nice basketball these days, with many believing they deserved to be a one seed on Selection Sunday, however as a substitute they draw certainly one of the very best taking pictures teams in the complete nation in the 15 seeded Raiders out of Colgate.

Colgate is the most effective crew in the nation to shoot over 40% from deep this season, and they’ve the most sensible efficient box purpose share in the nation.