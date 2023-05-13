Priyanka Chopra lands in Delhi ahead of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement; Citadel actress greets paparazzi in a rush [Watch Video]

Right nowall eyes ears are on Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha’s engagement. It is reportedly taking place lately even their properties in Delhi had been decked up. Parineeti Raghav are going to switch rings in Delhi in the presence of their members of the family shut pals. And it sort of feelsPriyanka Chopra could also be attending the massive day of her sister’s lifestyles. Yesyou learn that proper. Parineeti Priyanka have at all times been shut it sort of feels best obtrusive that Priyanka attends her sister’s new beginnings.

Priyanka Chopra lands in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra’s engagement

Priyanka Chopra has landed in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chaddha’s engagement. The actress wore a relaxed co-ord set a cap. She rushed out of the airport gate moved hastily in opposition to the auto. She did greet the paparazzi who had been looking forward to Priyanka. The Citadel actress greeted them with a Namaste however didn’t wait to click on photos. Priyanka is noticed with out Nick JonasMadhu Chopra or Malti Marie.

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s video from Delhi airport ahead of Parineeti Raghav’s engagement right here:

Priyanka Chopra snapped on the London airport

Earlierahead of Parineeti Chopra AAP ML Raghav Chadha’s engagementPriyanka Chopra was once snapped on the London airport. A selfie clicked by way of a fan goes viral. Priyanka turns out sans make-upyet gorgeous. The actress is all smiles for the selfie along with her fan. She is noticed in an outsized brown outfit. She could also be dressed in a cap. Nick JonasMadhu Chopra or Malti Marie weren’t snapped on the airport along Priyanka. Andif experiences are anything else to move bythe actress is prone to fly with out Nick. Check out Priyanka Chopra’s image from London airport right here:

Fans imagine she is coming for Parineeti’s engagement

There are feedback at the image shared by way of Priyanka’s fan membership mentioning that the Citadel Love Again actress may well be coming right down to Delhi to wait her pricey sister’s engagement. Some appear at a loss for words about whether or not she is in reality flying to India. Priyanka is predicted to lin Delhi todayif experiences are anything else to move by way of.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement

Meanwhileas consistent with an leisure news portalMadhu Chopra has given all her blessings to Parineeti Raghav ahead of their special occasion. Parineeti will reportedly put on a Manish Malhotra couture. She briefed the clothier to make it chic but elegant not anything too elaborate. On the opposite handRaghav Chadha is reportedly going to put on an achkan. Talking about Priyanka Parineeti Chopra’s bondthe actresses had been very shut to one another. When Priyanka Chopra were given marriedParineeti Chopra had a gala time with Nick Jonas his circle of relatives. Her photos from Sangeet extra had long gone viral again then. Talking about Parineeti’s engagement the actress has opted for a very personal rite.

Parineeti Raghav reportedly studied in combination in the United Kingdom. They had been nice pals stayed in contact even if they handed out of the college. The two of them had been relationship for a whilst nowas consistent with experiences. Parineeti Raghav had been noticed out about in combination in more than a few public areas.

