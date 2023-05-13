



The 2023 NFL Draft has come and long gone. After groups put claims on gamers they have decided on during the three-day spectacle in Kansas City, they headed to the negotiating desk to hammer out their rookie contracts. While the majority stay unsigned, 5 first-round picks have already penned their first contract as a professional soccer participant. Of route, those negotiations are not like the ones from over a decade in the past when Sam Bradford was once inking a $78 million care for $50 million assured after being the first total select. Now, because of a brand new CBA, rookie contracts are much more tied to the participant's slotted draft place, and there in point of fact is not an excessive amount of to be negotiated. That stated, it's notable when the two aspects do come to phrases on what's a fully-guaranteed deal for each and every first-rounder. Below, you can to find our tracker that incorporates each and every first-round select with the phrases of their first-round contract.First-round contract tracker Jalen Carter (No. 9 to Eagles) was once the first first-round select to signal his rookie contract. Carter is about to earn $21,806,184 million on a four-year, solely assured deal, in step with ESPN. A dominant defensive take on in school, Carter performed an integral function in Georgia shooting the ultimate two nationwide championships. In Philadelphia, he’ll be reunited with former Bulldogs edge rusher Nolan Smith, who was once decided on with the thirtieth total select, and cornerback Kelee Ringo, taken in Round 4. The first receiver decided on on this 12 months’s draft, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 to Seahawks) was once additionally the first wideout to signal his rookie contract. While he was once harm for the majority of his ultimate season at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba went down in Buckeye lore after catching 15 passes for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Smith-Njigba now joins a Seahawks offense that still contains veteran wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Bijan Robinson (No. 8 to Falcons) agreed to phrases on a four-year, $21.96 million deal this is solely assured, in step with NFL Media. The first working again taken in the draft, Robinson is becoming a member of a re-vamped Falcons roster that still contains veteran defenders Calais Campbell and Jessie Bates III in conjunction with former first-round picks Bud Dupree, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. The first offensive lineman drafted, Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6 to Cardinals) could also be the first O-linemen to signal his rookie contract. After blockading for C.J. Stroud in Columbus, Johnson will now give protection to Kyler Murray in Arizona. Mazi Smith (No. 26 to Cowboys) signed his rookie contract Thursday, in step with ESPN. The former Michigan defensive take on, in conjunction with the relaxation of Dallas’ draft picks, signed their deals forward of rookie minicamp this weekend. The 2nd large receiver drafted, TCU’s Quentin Johnston (No. 21 to the Chargers) signed his solely assured, four-year rookie deal price $14.188 million, in step with NBC Channel 2 in Houston. Johnston now joins a loaded large receiver core of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, a potent offense with quarterback Justin Herbert and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Myles Murphy (No. 28 to the Bengals) signed his rookie contract Friday, in step with NFL Media. The former Clemson defensive finish will report back to rookie minicamp this weekend. 