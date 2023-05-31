Private flight with 2 Saudi astronauts returns from space station with Gulf of Mexico splashdown









Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This subject material is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed with out permission.

A personal flight wearing two Saudi astronauts and different passengers returned to Earth past due Tuesday evening after a nine-day go back and forth to the International Space Station. The SpaceX pill wearing the 4 parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico, simply off the Florida Panhandle, 12 hours after undocking from the orbiting lab. The Saudi govt paid the multimillion-dollar tab for its two astronauts: Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem mobile researcher who was the primary Saudi lady in space, and fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni. Barnawi expressed her feelings as she wrapped up her experiments and ready to go away the space station, pronouncing “Every story comes to an end and this is only the beginning of a new era for our country and our region.” A businessman from Knoxville, Tennessee, who began a race automotive workforce, John Shoffner, paid his personal technique to the space station. The ticket-holders have been accompanied through retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who now works for the Houston corporate that chartered the flight, Axiom Space. They rocketed into orbit ultimate week on Axiom’s 2nd chartered flight to the space station, and the corporate plans to ship up extra purchasers through yr’s finish. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives improve from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is simply liable for all content material.

