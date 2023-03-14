Princeton, Middle Tennessee, FGCU could be NCAA women’s surprises





Chance to achieve Sweet 16: 8.7 p.c

Historical probability for a No. 10 seed to achieve the Sweet 16: 5.0 p.c

Defense wins Ivy League championships, however will it translate right into a Sweet 16 look for Princeton? The Tigers, winners of 4 immediately Ivy League event titles, have ranked within the nation's most sensible 5 in scoring protection in each and every of the closing 3 seasons. Led by means of two-time Ivy League defensive participant of the yr Ellie Mitchell, Princeton restricted warring parties to 52.5 issues in keeping with sport, 5th in Division I. The Tigers' stingy protection just about propelled them to a Sweet 16 berth closing season, dropping a heartbreaker at No. 3 Indiana, 56-55, in the second one spherical.

A identical efficiency will be tricky with out 2022 Ivy League participant of the yr Abby Meyers, who transferred to Maryland. However, the Tigers nonetheless have 4 starters from closing yr’s squad, together with junior Kaitlyn Chen. The 5-foot-9 guard increased her sport in Meyers’s absence, losing 15.9 issues in keeping with sport on her solution to convention participant of the yr honors. Despite making an attempt 4 extra box objectives in keeping with sport and shouldering extra of the offensive load this season, Chen’s box purpose share progressed by means of 5 share issues.

With one of these reliably efficient protection and Chen firing on all cylinders, it’s laborious to pick out towards Coach Carla Berube’s squad, which begins with No. 7 seed N.C. State and could face No. 2 Utah in the second one spherical.

