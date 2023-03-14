LSU fraternity pledge’s family awarded $6.1 million for his hazing-related death

A jury’s determination {that a} Louisiana State University fraternity pledge’s family is entitled to $6.1 million for his hazing-related alcohol death in 2017 sends an impressive message, the family’s legal professional stated Monday.

Max Gruver, from the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Georgia, were at LSU for just a month when he died of alcohol poisoning and aspiration after a hazing ritual on the Phi Delta Theta fraternity area in 2017.

One of the family’s lawyers, Don Cazayoux, stated final week’s verdict in Baton Rouge bolsters the family’s marketing campaign in opposition to hazing.

“The first message is, don’t do it because you could hurt someone, you could kill someone,” Cazayoux stated in a telephone interview. The criminal publicity, he stated, provides to the issues folks must make in caution their college-bound scholars in regards to the risks of hazing.

The verdict was once to some degree symbolic — Gruver’s folks had already reached confidential settlements with the opposite defendants within the case, together with LSU, Phi Delta Theta fraternity and no less than 10 different fraternity contributors.

The lone defendant in final week’s trial, Ryan Isto, was once deemed 2% at fault in Gruver’s death — making him accountable for $122,000 in damages.

In 2019, Matthew Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was once convicted of negligent murder and sentenced to 5 years in jail in reference to the Gruver case, however a pass judgement on suspended all however 2 1/2 years. Isto and every other fraternity member, Sean Paul Gott, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor fee in reference to the prison case and have been sentenced to 30 days in prison. Gott, who had agreed to a agreement within the civil case, additionally was once deemed 2% at fault in Gruver’s death by way of the jury.

Naquin, one of the vital defendants who reached a agreement within the civil case filed by way of Gruver’s folks, was once discovered by way of final week’s jury to be 80% at fault within the death.

The college and Phi Delta Theta fraternity additionally reached settlements. Phi Delta Theta was once banned from the LSU campus till no less than 2033 on account of the occasions resulting in Gruver’s death.

Witnesses have stated Naquin ordered Gruver to chug a bottle of 190-proof liquor in September 2017. Gruver died the next morning. His blood-alcohol stage was once 0.495%, greater than six occasions the extent regarded as evidence of intoxication in Louisiana under the influence of alcohol riding circumstances.



Gruver’s folks, Rae Ann and Stephen Gruver, stated on the courthouse in Baton Rouge final week that this sends a message to “would-be hazers” to believe their movements, The Advocate reported.

“Think about the dangers of hazing, think about how it can harm people and how you’ll be held accountable,” Stephen Gruver stated.

In earlier statements to CBS News, Gruver’s folks have spread out in regards to the steps they are taking to combat in opposition to hazing.

“Just knowing someone could be that mean to someone else, and be that mean to your child, and that’s how your child died, was with somebody treating him so horribly, and for what? To join a fraternity?” Rae Ann Gruver advised CBS News’ Lee Cowan.

“When you’re talking about hazing, it just should not be sugarcoated or lightly talked about,” she stated.