Prince William and Kate’s children, George, Charlotte, Louis, attend coronation

The siblings arrived at Westminster Abbey for his or her grandfather’s coronation.

Prince William and Kate’s 3 youngsters attended the coronation service for King Charles III and Queen Camilla Saturday.

Prince George, the second in line to the British throne, held a distinct position within the coronation, the primary within the United Kingdom in 70 years. The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales used to be a Page of Honor, processing in the back of Charles and keeping his ceremonial gowns as they entered Westminster Abbey.

Britain’s King Charles and Prince George stand all over the coronation rite at Westminster Abbey, in London, May 6, 2023. Henry Nicholls/Reuters

For the instance, George wore a vivid scarlet tunic detailed with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs, along side with wool trousers and boots.

George, who’s 9, used to be the youngest of the Pages of Honor. The staff additionally incorporated Queen Camilla’s grandsons Master Gus Lopes, Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.

Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, traveled one by one to Westminster Abbey, using in the similar automotive with their mom.

Kate and Charlotte each wore floral headpieces with decorative silver braids for the coronation.

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, adopted by way of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, arrive for the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, May 6, 2023. Phil Noble/AP

Britain’s Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive on the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023, in London. Phil Noble/Pool by way of AP

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh on the coronation rite of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London, May 6, 2023. Yui Mok/Pool by way of REUTERS

The Royals are observed in London all over The Coronation of Charles III and his spouse, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom on May 6, 2023. Victoria Jones/WPA Pool by way of Getty Images

Charlotte and Louis additionally walked in the back of their folks into the abbey and sat between them for the carrier.