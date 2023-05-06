5/5: CBS News Weekender – CBS News





CBS News brings you the most recent updates on this week’s version of the CBS News Weekender. Catherine Herridge covers the World Health Organization’s fresh announcement about finishing the worldwide emergency associated with COVID-19. Additionally, the phase dives into the subject of U.S. task expansion that has persevered to stay robust in recent years. Furthermore, the group discusses what to anticipate on this weekend’s Kentucky Derby.

Stay forward of the sport with CBS News and be the primary to obtain breaking news indicators, notifications on reside occasions, and unique reporting through enabling browser notifications. Make positive to show in your notifications to stick up-to-date with the most recent information.

